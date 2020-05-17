|
|
BISHOP, Eleanor M. 84, of Middletown, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant. She was born on October 25, 1935 in Middletown to Arno and Mary (Chupka) Krause Jr. She was a member of the first graduating class from Fenwick High School in 1953. Eleanor and her husband Tom were the owners and operators of Bishops Concessions traveling to many fairs and festivals. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Ladies Society, Catholic Ladies of Columbia and was involved with the band boosters at Lemon-Monroe High School. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, crafts and was a devoted grandmother to her grandchildren. Eleanor is survived by her children; Thomas A. Bishop, Mary Suzanne Bishop, Caroline (Dwayne) Robinson and Joan Harris, grand children Thomas R. (Renata) Bishop, Matthew D. (Ashley) Robinson, Karl Ambrose Robinson, Emily Marie Harris and Jillian Elizabeth Harris. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas A. Bishop in 1998, her parents and brothers Edward Krause, Robert Krause and Fred Krause. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to 501 St Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family with burial at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on May 17, 2020