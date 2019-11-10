Home

HENDRICKS, Eleanor V. "Elly" Age 84 of Trotwood, died Monday, Nov. 4th, 2019. She was a 1956 graduate of Denison University with a BS in literature. She taught and substituted in the Trotwood City Schools. Elly was a long-time active member of Memorial Baptist Church in Dayton. She is survived by her husband Thomas, 2 sons Andrew and James, 1 grandson Thomas and foster child Billy Harris. No services. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019
