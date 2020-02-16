|
|
KNEE, Eleanor F. 89, passed away peacefully in Scottsdale, AZ on February 11, 2020. She was born on April 28, 1930 to Cloyd & Ruby Eagan. The family of three girls lived on a farm in Moberly, Missouri. When Eleanor went to Truman State University (formerly Northeast State University) in Missouri, she met the love of her life Robert C. Knee, Jr. They were married on August 11, 1950. Bob joined the Marines which took them to the Washington DC area and San Diego, CA. Once discharged from the service, Eleanor & Bob settled in a suburb of Dayton, Ohio where they raised their two girls. Her family was everything to her, and together they created a home full of faith and love for their children. Eleanor was also an accomplished seamstress and quilter. Eleanor is survived by her sisters Thelma Tice (FL) and Corene (Don) Honeyfield (NM), daughters Ginger (Gene) Boone (MD), and Sally (Tod) Lashway (AZ), grandchildren Sharon Lashway (AZ), Jessica (Josh) Johnson (AZ), Gary (Kathy) Boone (MD), Chris Boone (ME), great grandchildren Samuel Johnson (AZ) and Everly Johnson (AZ). She was preceded in death by sister Frances who died in childhood, her parents Cloyd & Ruby Eagan, and her husband Bob Knee Jr. There will be a memorial service celebrating her life at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale, AZ on Friday February 28th at 11:00 am. Interment will be in the family plot at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Albuquerque, NM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St. Phoenix, AZ 85014.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Feb. 16 to Feb. 27, 2020