Eleanor KRAMAN

KRAMAN, Eleanor, F. (Kearns), Age 89, of Cincinnati, formerly of Kettering, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born on September 29, 1930, in Los Angeles, CA, to John and Maud (O'Sullivan) Kearns. She retired after 25 years of service at Carroll High School as an administrative assistant; but throughout her life Eleanor considered her most important job was being a Mother to her children and "Nana" to her many grandchildren. She was a longtime member of Church of the Ascension and was a frequent volunteer there over the years. Eleanor was a loving, kind and generous person known for putting others before herself. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 50 years, Frank Kraman; and her sister, Margaret Stephens. Eleanor is survived by 6 children, Mary (Steven Schultz) Haag, Michael (Vickie) Kraman, Therese (Roger) Bracken, Donna (Michael) Bruns, Carol (Joseph) Bysak, and Ann (Michael) Roberts; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Lueke; in-laws, Paul (Julie) Kraman, Mary Ann Kraman; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Tuesday, July 21, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following day at 10:30am at the Church of the Ascension, 2025 Woodman Drive. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Church of the Ascension, 2025 Woodman Drive, Dayton Ohio, 45420 or the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Condolences may be sent to the family, and a link to the live streamed services will be added to Eleanor's Tribute Wall found at www.routsong.com
. Attendees at the visitation and funeral are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing following the State of Ohio COVID-19 guidelines. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com