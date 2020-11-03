1/1
ELEANOR LITTMAN

LITTMAN, Eleanor P.

Passed away on her 95th birthday, October 30, 2020,

at Kingston of Miamisburg. Eleanor was the daughter of the late Alfred & Elodia (Turgeon) Parenteau. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Otis J. Littman, in 2002; and by a son, Richard "Kim" Littman in 2001. Eleanor was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church, the American Legion Auxiliary # 746, 40-8 Auxiliary # 34, D.A.V. Auxiliary # 2, Loyal Order of the Moose Auxiliary # 9, and La Societe de Femme Auxiliary # 1079. Eleanor is survived by six children, David (Karen) Littman, Michelle (Vivian) Merchant, Marc (Deborah) Littman, Denise (Ronald) Allen, Renee (Donald) Meadows & Annette (Robert) Slusser; and by 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. Gene Schnipke, C.PP.S at 11:00 a.m., Friday (11/6) at St. Rita Catholic Church, 5401 N. Main St., Dayton, OH 45415. Entombment will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home (Vandalia) is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Rita Catholic Churc
Funeral services provided by
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
