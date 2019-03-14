Home

MANTZ (Petkus), Eleanor Age 92, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 24, 2019 in Englewood. Eleanor was a parishioner of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church and Holy Cross Lithuanian Roman Catholic Church, as well as a former and charter parishioner of St. Luke's Church. She was a member of The Military Order of the Purple Heart Ladies Auxiliary, Dayton Catholic Women's Club, and a lifetime member of the Knights of Lithuania. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Joseph E. Mantz, as well as her parents and 8 siblings. Eleanor is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Fred) Kreuzer, Catherine (Jerome) Roberts, Susan (Richard) Humphrey, and Christine (Joseph) Fletcher; son, Joseph P. (Samantha) Mantz; 2 sisters-in-law; 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Holy Cross Lithuanian RC Church, 1924 Leo St. with Father Deepak D'Souza, Celebrant. The family will receive friends at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike on Saturday from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. Inurnment Calvary Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the in Eleanor's memory. The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Grace Brethren Village and . A special note of gratitude to family friends, Nancy and Kaisa Miller & Bria Oliver for their friendship and loving care to Eleanor.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019
