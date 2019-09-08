|
McBRIDE, Eleanor Grace Heaven became a little sweeter on August 26, 2019 as Eleanor Grace McBride joined Our Lord and His choir of angels. Eleanor will be greatly missed by all she touched with her light in her six short years on this earth. We take comfort in knowing she is resting peacefully with her cousin and BFF, Penelope. As Saint Mother Teresa said, "Let no one ever come to you without leaving better and happier. Be the living expression of God's kindness: kindness in your face, kindness in your eyes, kindness in your smile." That is exactly how Eleanor lived her life. She loved Jesus, her family, and friends, and brought so much light and kindness to everyone she met. As a sibling, Ellie treasured her brothers and sisters. Not one to be left behind, she kept up with, and often set, the pace with her older siblings. She was a great big sis who eagerly and happily helped care for her little sisters. We'll remember how she was always the first one up each morning, ready for yogurt sticks and oranges with Lu. Her siblings fondly remember that she was always up for a game of tag, trampoline jumping, playing salon, and ice cream. Eleanor never missed a beat; she was quick to make sure everyone had what they needed (especially concerned with making sure screen time and treats were fairly distributed). As a daughter, she brought immeasurable love, joy, and pride into Mommy and Daddy's life. Always the little helper, Eleanor was blossoming as Mommy's baking protege and dinner chef-in-training, and was often seen sneaking chocolate chips and claiming dibs on the big spoon. She adored Daddy and loved spending time with him, especially working on his latest building projects, playing board games, fishing, and taking trips to the lake. In all aspects of her life, Eleanor found and inspired happiness. An avid learner, she was quickly teaching herself to read and flying through her studies. She loved to spend her days riding her bike with Mya, beating Grams in card games, creating beautiful art, and holding tea parties. She was always up for day trips to Target or Whole Foods lunch dates with Mom and Anna. Eleanor leaves behind her parents, Steve and Sarah (Platt); fellow partners-in-crime, Anna, Steve III, Henry, Emily, and Lucy; and many loving grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins; all of whom will forever treasure the great blessings and joy she bestowed upon our lives. Friends and family are invited to Newcomer Funeral Home (4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH) on Wednesday, September 11 from 5:00-8:00pm to share their own stories of the happiness and light Eleanor brought in her six beautiful years on earth. Goodnight, sweet dreams, we love you forever, Elle Belle.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019