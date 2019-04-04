|
McNEELY, Eleanor J. "Ellie" Age 77, of Enon passed away on Sunday March 24th, 2019. She was born Clark County, Ohio August 26th, 1941 the daughter of Mildred J. Knisley and Harry Matthews. She retired from Federal Government Service in 1999. She was a member of Enon United Methodist Church. Eleanor is survived by her son, William Jay McNeely of Enon; a granddaughter, Elizabeth McNeely of North Carolina; She is preceded in death by her mother, Mildred J. McKeever-Jones; Theodore "Ted" McKeever, Lewis Jones; her husband, William J. "Bill" McNeely; a son, William Jeff McNeely; a sister, Valerie Jean "Pee-Wee" McKeever and many aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, April 6th, 2019 at noon. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 until the time of service. Burial will follow in New Carlisle Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 4, 2019