More Obituaries for Eleanor PAYTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor PAYTON

Eleanor PAYTON Obituary
PAYTON, Eleanor A. 82, of Springfield, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 in Springfield Assisted Living. Eleanor was born November 21, 1937 in Springfield, Ohio to Everett J. and Cordia B. (McClary) Brinkman. She enjoyed bowling, playing euchre, and watching the Cincinnati Reds and University of Kentucky Basketball. Survivors include five children, Mary Ellen (Kenny) Davenport, Donald (Natasha) Payton, Pamela Payton, Thomas (Kathy) Payton and Emily (Steve) Vititoe; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; five siblings, Mary Clark, Patricia Clark, Sue Popoff, Janice Doench and John Brinkman; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six siblings. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday at 12:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jake Cultice officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 18, 2019
