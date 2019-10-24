Home

Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
Eleanor Schidlo


1937 - 2019
Eleanor Schidlo Obituary
SCHIDLO, Eleanor Jane Kramer Age 82 of Middletown, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at Garden Manor Extended Care Center. She was born March 22, 1937 in Johnstown, Ohio the daughter of Wayne and Menzie (Barnhard) Parsons. Eleanor taught in the Middletown City Schools for 40 years. She enjoyed playing Bridge, traveling and singing with the Promise Choral Group and socializing with her Crafties group. Eleanor traveled extensively. She was the organist at Zion Lutheran Church for 40 years. Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Susan L. (John) Pitts; sons, William D. (Wendy Sponsel) Kramer and Stuart T. Kramer; granddaughter, Natalie Pitts; and two brothers, Stuart Parsons and Terry Parsons. She was preceded in death by husbands Dudley William Kramer and Tim Schidlo; and her parents. Memorial services will be 6:00 pm Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home with Reverend Joan Armstrong officiating.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 24, 2019
