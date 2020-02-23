|
DUFFLEY, Eleanore M. Age 101, of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Maria-Joseph Living Care Center in Dayton where she worked and volunteered for over 40 years. She was born in Blakeslee, OH, the daughter of Herbert and Clara (Nye) Siebenaler. She was preceded in death by her husband Leo and infant son Martin, along with six brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children: sons Patrick and Herbert, daughters Ann (Bill) Keechle, Mary (Mike) Farrell, and Ellen (Tom) Schipper; 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; sister, Sr. Elizabeth Jean Siebenaler; sister-in-law, Joyce Siebenaler; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her compassionate caregiver Deb Schneider. The loss of her loving and caring ways will leave a void in the lives of her family and all who had the good fortune to know and work with her. In addition to being a charter member of "the greatest generation," she was a devout member of Precious Blood Church for over 65 years and generously supported the church and many different Catholic missions and charities. The family will receive friends Thursday, Feb. 27th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Drive, at N. Main St., Dayton, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 28th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee, OH by Father Dan Borglet, with viewing one hour prior to Mass at the church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Blakeslee. A Memorial Mass at Precious Blood Church in Dayton will take place at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to St. Francis Community, 200 St. Francis Avenue, Tiffin, OH 44883. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020