Eleanore Malogorski
MALOGORSKI, Eleanore Jane Eleanore Jane Malogorski, age 93, of Kettering passed away peacefully in her home Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Emerick in 2012, and a brother, Richard Van Hausen. She is survived by a daughter & son-in-law, Cecilia & Joseph Moskot of North Carolina; sons & daughter-in-law, James & Linda Malogorski, and Richard Malogorski; one sister, Mary Baker. Private services, final resting place will be next to Emerick at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Morris Sons Funeral Home, Kettering, OH.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morris Sons Funeral Home
1771 E. Dorothy Lane
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 298-6560
