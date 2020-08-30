Eleanore Malogorski

MALOGORSKI, Eleanore Jane Eleanore Jane Malogorski, age 93, of Kettering passed away peacefully in her home Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Emerick in 2012, and a brother, Richard Van Hausen. She is survived by a daughter & son-in-law, Cecilia & Joseph Moskot of North Carolina; sons & daughter-in-law, James & Linda Malogorski, and Richard Malogorski; one sister, Mary Baker. Private services, final resting place will be next to Emerick at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Morris Sons Funeral Home, Kettering, OH.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store