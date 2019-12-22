Home

TAYLOR, Elenor R. Age 81 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on December 14, 1938 in Dayton, the daughter of the late Murrel & Stella (Hollifield) Forshee. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in West Carrollton. Preceded in death by her husband Ronald Taylor, and by her 2 sisters Gloria Brown & Darlene Ernst. She is survived by her 4 sons James Taylor and wife Patricia, Robert Taylor and wife Tammy, Christopher Taylor & John Taylor, 4 grandchildren Karri (Taylor) Grecco and husband Brandon, Jennifer (Taylor) Purvis and husband Tim, Keeno & Gio Taylor, 4 great grandchildren Noah, Abigail & Hailey Grecco & Klayton Purvis, as well as other family members and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, 434 Wilson Park Drive, West Carrollton with Pastor Jim Shihady officiating. Burial Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (1 hour prior to service) on Saturday at the church. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Baptist Church in Mrs. Taylor's memory. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. www.swartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -