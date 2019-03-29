|
JONES, Elgin E. Born December 4, 1946 in Middletown, Ohio to Leonard and Mary Eliza Jones, passed away March 21, 2019 age 72. He leaves to cherish his memory one brother Carl Jones (Leah), one sister Marguerite Hendrix; three nephews Timothy Jones (Dawanna), Marcus Guy, III, and Rodney Hendrix (Tamala); three nieces: Vanessa Guy, Connie Guy, and Shelley Mars (Greg); other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 11-12pm at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1000 Yankee Rd, Middletown, Rev. Leon Wilkinson, Pastor, Bishop Mark Mays, Officiating/Eulogist. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 29, 2019