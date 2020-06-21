Elida FREEMAN
1938 - 2020
FREEMAN, Elida G. 82, of Springfield, passed away June 17, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born October 1, 1938, in Texas, the daughter of Pedro and Elvira (Vasquez) Gonzalez. Mrs. Freeman attended the First Christian Church on Washington Street. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with her loving family. She is survived six children, Angela Bowshier, Rudy Hernandez, Anna Faegens, Chris McConnell, Kevin McConnell and Brian McConnell; step son, William Freeman Jr.; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; siblings, Alicia Hernandez, Fina Rosales, Dora Botkins, Jesse Gonzalez, Gilbert Gonzalez and Daniel Gonzalez and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Freeman; children, William McConnell, Regina Freeman and Julie Freeman; siblings, Isador Gonzalez, Reyes Gonzalez Pete Gonzalez and Mike Gonzalez and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Tuesday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
JUN
23
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
