Elijah BURKE Jr.


Elijah BURKE Jr. Obituary
BURKE, Jr., Elijah Lester Age 72 of Edmonton passed away Wednesday February 6, 2019 at the University of Louisville Hospital. He was the son of the late Elijah Lester Burke Sr. and Alpha E. Hansel Burke. Mr Burke was a telephone lineman for Verizon and a United States Navy veteran. He is survived by his wife Mary Burke of Edmonton. Two sons Bradley Michael Burke of Portland, Oregon and Nathan Elijah Burke of Dayton, Ohio. One daughter Chantrell Marie Subler of Troy, Ohio. A step daughter Elizabeth Ashley Sampson of Dayton, Ohio. Two brothers Bill Burke of Chattanooga , Tn. and Danny Michael Burke of Edmonton. Two sisters Brenda Ann Siebert of St. Paul, Minnesota and Evelyn Faye Blanton of Orlando, Florida. Six grandchildren also survive. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by two brothers Teddy and Donnie . A sister Jean Carol Shumate. Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held later. Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 9, 2019
