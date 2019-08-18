|
TROUT, Elinor J. Passed away August 8, 2019 in Beavercreek, Ohio. She was 95 years old. Elinor was born October 7, 1923 in Louisville, Kentucky to Bertha and Charles Miller. She graduated from Shawnee High School in Louisville and attended Strayer Business School in Baltimore, Maryland. Elinor married Melville Gordon Trout, Jr. on August 14, 1943 in Tazewell, Virginia. They were married for 61 years and as a result of her husband's 34 years of service in the Air Force they lived in Kentucky, Virginia, Florida, Hawaii, Japan, California, and Ohio. She was a caring and giving Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother who loved her eight children, 11 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. She was an excellent seamstress and gourmet cook. She developed breast cancer when she was 60 years old and started creating collages and painting to distract herself from the treatments. Over the following years, she developed into a gifted artist. Her favorite color was purple. She was a member of The Wright Patterson Officers Spouses Club and was active in Goldbricks, Creative Cooking, Brush and Palette, and the Antiques Society. Elinor and her husband dedicated themselves to their special needs son Ricky and she advocated throughout the state for the rights and care of all children with disabilities. She was recognized as Ohio "Mother of the Year" in 1984 for her services to Spring View Development Center. In 2011, she became a resident of Trinity Community where she was an active participant in its choir and Church. She loved to participate in the various activities and appreciated the various outside groups that came to entertain the residents. She and her family have always been very appreciative of the caring staff at Trinity. Elinor is survived by her children, Charles Trout of Dale, Texas; Janet Trout Barbee of Oakton, Virginia; Susan Trout Orr of Springfield, Oregon; Steven Trout of Haymarket, Virginia; Mark Trout of Rudolph, Ohio; David Trout of Boulder, Colorado; Richard Trout of Beavercreek, Ohio; and Debra Trout Shepherd of Beavercreek, Ohio. She is predeceased by her husband and her grandson Tyler. A Visitation at Newcomers Funeral Home in Beavercreek at 10 AM on August 24, 2019. A Memorial Service will follow at 11 AM. www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019