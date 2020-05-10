Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Greenlawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Elisha PERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elisha PERRY


1998 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elisha PERRY Obituary
PERRY, Elisha Marie 22, of Flemingsburg, Kentucky, passed away May 5, 2020 in Baptist Health Hospital, Lexington, KY. She was born January 26, 1998 in Springfield, the daughter of Regina Perry and Randy Campbell. Elisha enjoyed fishing, bowling and softball. Her favorite pastime was caring for her little boy "Peanut". Survivors include one son; Dean "Peanut" Justice, her mother; Regina (Charles) Manor, her father; Randy (Connie) Campbell, her loving companion; Bruce Justice, grandparents; Danny Wilson and Diana Epling, siblings; Nicole Campbell, Clayton Campbell, Alex Manor and Cody Fout. She was preceded in death by a still born daughter; Ellie Marie Justice, March 7, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held with Pastor Aaron Turner officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, South Charleston. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elisha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Download Now