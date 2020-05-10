|
|
PERRY, Elisha Marie 22, of Flemingsburg, Kentucky, passed away May 5, 2020 in Baptist Health Hospital, Lexington, KY. She was born January 26, 1998 in Springfield, the daughter of Regina Perry and Randy Campbell. Elisha enjoyed fishing, bowling and softball. Her favorite pastime was caring for her little boy "Peanut". Survivors include one son; Dean "Peanut" Justice, her mother; Regina (Charles) Manor, her father; Randy (Connie) Campbell, her loving companion; Bruce Justice, grandparents; Danny Wilson and Diana Epling, siblings; Nicole Campbell, Clayton Campbell, Alex Manor and Cody Fout. She was preceded in death by a still born daughter; Ellie Marie Justice, March 7, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held with Pastor Aaron Turner officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, South Charleston. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 10, 2020