WHITT, Elizabeth A. 77, of Middletown, died Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born in Middletown on April 20, 1941 to parents Dwight and Irene (Little) Whitt. Elizabeth had worked as a business teacher at Valley View High School for 25 years, retiring in 1996. She was a member of Union Chapel Methodist Church. She was an avid golfer and was a member of Wildwood Golf Club. Miss Whitt is survived by her aunt, Anna "Kay" Whitt Raymond; uncle, Carless (Joan) Whitt; one niece; and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, William "Bill" Whitt & Charles "Ray" Whitt; uncles, Earl Whitt, Bill Whitt, Ray Whitt, Everett Little & Estel Little; and aunt, Bonnie Woodfin. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown with Pastor Ed Bastien officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, Ohio 45005. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com Published in Journal-News on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary