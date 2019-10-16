|
ADAMS, Elizabeth R. "Betty" Age 85, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Danbury Senior Living. Betty was born on November 2, 1933 in Columbus, Ohio. She was a bus driver for Huber Heights Schools for over 10 years, a member of VFW Post 3283 Ladies Auxiliary and an avid bowler at Marian Lanes for many years. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; daughter, Kathy Adams; parents, William & Doris Ryan. She is survived by her children, Vicki Adams, Steve Adams, Debbie Thomas, Judi (David) George, Theresa Adams; sisters, Pat Homquist, Mary Ryan (Michael Farren) ; brother, William Ryan; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 6:30 PM Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5:00 PM until service time. Interment 10:30 AM Friday, October 18, 2019 at Dayton National Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The in Betty's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 16, 2019