Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:30 PM
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
Interment
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Dayton National Cemetery
Elizabeth ADAMS Obituary
ADAMS, Elizabeth R. "Betty" Age 85, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Danbury Senior Living. Betty was born on November 2, 1933 in Columbus, Ohio. She was a bus driver for Huber Heights Schools for over 10 years, a member of VFW Post 3283 Ladies Auxiliary and an avid bowler at Marian Lanes for many years. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; daughter, Kathy Adams; parents, William & Doris Ryan. She is survived by her children, Vicki Adams, Steve Adams, Debbie Thomas, Judi (David) George, Theresa Adams; sisters, Pat Homquist, Mary Ryan (Michael Farren) ; brother, William Ryan; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 6:30 PM Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5:00 PM until service time. Interment 10:30 AM Friday, October 18, 2019 at Dayton National Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The in Betty's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 16, 2019
