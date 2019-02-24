|
BARRETT, Elizabeth Age 99, of Vandalia, passed away February 12, 2019 in Rochester Hills, Michigan. Elizabeth was born September 19, 1919 in Lebanon, Ohio to the late Arthur & Mabel (Shields) Irons. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was also preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; and son, Kenneth. She is survived by her son, Robert Barrett (Kathryn); grandchildren, Jennifer Ann Barrett Bloch (Dan) & James Andrew Barrett (Roxanne); and great grandchildren, Brody Wargel & Amy Bloch. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at Polk Grove Cemetery in Butler Twp. There will be no public visitation. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019