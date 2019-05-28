BLACKBURN (Porter), Elizabeth "Libby" Died from natural causes Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Mrs. Blackburn was 99 years old. Born in Virginia on July 24, 1919, Libby was raised in Mebane, North Carolina. She graduated from Queens College in Charlotte with a degree in Home Economics. She attended graduate school at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill and subsequently received a scholarship to Duke University in Durham. She attained a Masters in Social Work from Duke and, during World War II, worked for the Red Cross in Raleigh and Fayetteville. After the war she met and married Tom Blackburn who was serving in the Navy. After being discharged, Tom took a job as head basketball coach with the University of Dayton and the couple moved to Oakwood in 1948. Their only child, Liza, was born in 1951. As Tom built a successful career as a winning coach, Libby became very active in Dayton's civic and social organizations. When Tom died in 1963, Libby taught home economics to high school seniors and remained a fixture in Dayton until moving to Fort Lauderdale, Florida after remarriage to a Florida lawyer. Several years after her husband's death, Libby relocated to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Through all the years in Florida and South Carolina, Libby remained close to her many friends in Dayton. She frequently visited Dayton and her friends knew they were always welcome at her homes in the South. Mrs. Blackburn is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Liza and Doug Phillips of Travelers Rest, SC. A memorial service will be held at 10:30am, June 4 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Blackburn Scholarship Fund at the University of Dayton or the Dayton Art Institute. Condolences may be made at islandfunerallhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary