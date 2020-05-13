Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 527-1196
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth BRODOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth BRODOWSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth BRODOWSKI Obituary
BRODOWSKI, Elizabeth Of South Pasadena, FL passed away on May 1, 2020. She worked many years at Elder-Beerman before retiring and moving to Florida. She is survived by son Daniel Brodowski, daughter-in-law Debra Brodowski, son-in-law Michael Thompson, grandchildren Angela Thompson, Nicholas Thompson, Richard Brodowski, and Michael Brodowski, plus seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband Richard Brodowski and daughter Linda Thompson.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -