|
|
BRODOWSKI, Elizabeth Of South Pasadena, FL passed away on May 1, 2020. She worked many years at Elder-Beerman before retiring and moving to Florida. She is survived by son Daniel Brodowski, daughter-in-law Debra Brodowski, son-in-law Michael Thompson, grandchildren Angela Thompson, Nicholas Thompson, Richard Brodowski, and Michael Brodowski, plus seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband Richard Brodowski and daughter Linda Thompson.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 13, 2020