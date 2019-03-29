Home

BROWN, Elizabeth M. "Beth" Age 58, was born December 2, 1960 in Fairborn, Ohio to Wyndon and Donna Gammon. She was called home Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by 3 loving children, a grandchild, and a host of close beloved family. Visitation at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at true Christian Missionary Baptist Church, 3401 Hoover Ave, Dayton, OH 45402. Funeral service immediately following at 12 Noon with Pastor John Williams officiating. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019
