BUFFENBARGER (nee: Meyer), Elizabeth Jane 95 of Lebanon, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Born in 1923 to William and Mary Meyer in Lebanon. Betty was a 1942 graduate of Lebanon High School and became the first "female" Senior Class President for the high school. Her employment career began as a secretary for the Warren County Extension Office and on to Ohio Farm Bureau in Lebanon. She was a lifetime member of the Bethel Homemakers Club that still remains the only Homemakers Club in tact today in Warren County. She was a member of St. Susanna Catholic Church for over 65 years. She was creative and had a great passion for sewing for herself and children. Betty also loved to knit, quilt, make rugs on her loom, restore antiques, upholster furniture, tend to her expansive vegetable garden, and beloved by her family for her superb cooking and incomparable cookie baking skills. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 67 years, Robert Buffenbarger, daughter-in-law, Linda Buffenbarger, one brother, and four sisters. Betty is survived by her four sons, Tom of Brookeville, MD; Tad (Carla) of Wayne Township; Tim of Little Rock, AR; Kurt (Melanie) of Batavia; and one daughter, Sally Sagel (Joe) of Carrollton, TX; one brother, William Meyer; ten grandchildren, Amy, Joseph, Mary, Andy, Tim, Tad, Lauren, Savannah, Sam and Robby, seven great-grandchildren with one on the way. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a Mass of Christian burial immediately following at 11:00 am, all held at St. Susanna Catholic Church in Mason, Ohio. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Glendale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Turtlecreek Township Emergency Medical Services, 670 N. St. Rt. 123, Lebanon, OH 45036. Arrangements made by Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hoskinsfh.com.