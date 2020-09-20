BUMGARDNER, Elizabeth A. "Beth" 70, of Springfield passed away at 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020, in Springfield Medical Center. Beth had battled cancer for almost three years and fought the disease with determined strength and hard will that those who knew her would understand. She was born in Springfield on August 24, 1950, the daughter of Charles and Betty (Geis) Ryan. She worked as a Registered Nurse for 30 years at Community Hospital. After her retirement from Community Hospital, she was very proud to have worked as a nurse analyst in the Medicare Fraud division for the Ohio Attorney General. Beth's roles in her life clearly defined her: nurse, mother, nana. Anyone needing help or care could always count on Beth. She especially took extra steps and provided great outstanding care for all her family members. Her nursing peers could always be counted on to share a story about Beth. She was always a loving sister, mother and grandmother. Some favorite hobbies included shopping, travel and spending time with her family. Buying gifts for all her family and friends brought her much happiness. Beth enjoyed the change of seasons. She decorated her house for Fall and Christmas seasons with so much enthusiasm. The shopping trips to Gatlinburg are now family legends. Another favorite thing for Nana Beth was spending time with the two joys of her life; her two grandsons. Whether dining out, going to movies or watching sporting events she would always grin, laugh and cheer when she was around them. Her contagious smile, gregarious nature, genuine laugh and vibrant sense of humor endeared her to all she knew or met. Beth was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. Her survivors include her two sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff (Janel) Bumgardner and Steve (Emily) Bumgardner, brother and sister-in-law, Dave (Sheila) Ryan and two grandsons, Brady and Carter. Beth passed on this certain day as a special thank you to Steve and Emily for all their love and care throughout the time she had been really sick. She will be loved and missed by many. Sadly, due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family Mass will be held at St. Raphael Church with burial to follow in St. Paul Cemetery, Yellow Springs. For those not able to attend, the family truly appreciates all your kind thoughts and prayers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Springfield Regional Cancer Center by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



