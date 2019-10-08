Home

Elizabeth CARROLL

Elizabeth CARROLL Obituary
CARROLL, Elizabeth Age 101 of Vandalia, passed away Saturday, October 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon, Friday, October 11 at First Light Church, 140 Elva Ct., Vandalia (formerly First Baptist Church) with Bro. John Seagraves officiating. Interment to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the First Light Church on Friday morning from 10:00 am until time of service. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019
