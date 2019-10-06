|
CASAD, Elizabeth "Betty" Age 89 of Xenia, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Earl and Edna Cramer, sister Carol Mae Austen and sister-in-law Charlotte Lloyd. She is survived by her husband of 68 years Robert E. Casad, sisters Judy Cramer Green, Jerry Cramer Post, sister-in-law Ellen Jane Matthews, and many nieces and nephews. She was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star and held many offices in the organization including Worthy Matron. She took part in the Masonic Camping Club and the Main School Alumni. She loved to square dance with Robert, crochet, knit and needlepoint. After she and Robert retired they spent over 35 years traveling extensively. The family would like to thank for the care they showed Betty. Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. with interment to follow in Mt Zion Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 pm 7 pm on Monday October 7. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
