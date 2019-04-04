|
CLAYBORNE, Elizabeth Josephine 80, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, April 8th , from 11-12:30 p.m. at the Possum Rd. Church of God, 1601 W. Possum Rd., Springfield. A Celebration of Life will begin following visitation at 12:30 p.m. with Brother Mike Hufford officiating. Burial will follow in the Glen Haven Memorial Garden. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 4, 2019