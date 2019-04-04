Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Clayborne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Clayborne

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth Clayborne Obituary
CLAYBORNE, Elizabeth Josephine 80, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, April 8th , from 11-12:30 p.m. at the Possum Rd. Church of God, 1601 W. Possum Rd., Springfield. A Celebration of Life will begin following visitation at 12:30 p.m. with Brother Mike Hufford officiating. Burial will follow in the Glen Haven Memorial Garden. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Download Now