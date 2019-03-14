CLEARY, Elizabeth Age 93 of Miami Township, passed away on Thursday March 7, 2019. Elizabeth was born January 10, 1926 in Southgate, Kentucky to John and Mathilda Nahrup. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents, John and Mathilda Nahrup, her beloved husband of 67 years, Frank, brothers, Walter Nahrup and Lou Nahrup, Sisters, Rita Dwyer and Mary Sack, as well as her grandson Michael Cleary. Elizabeth is survived by her children Frank (Connie) Cleary, Matthew Cleary, Janice (Doug) Bretelson, Daniel (Maria) Cleary and Constance (Jim) Cleary; grandchildren, Casey, Christy, April, Robert Jr., Kenny, Tom, Maggie, Amy, David and Daniel, 18 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. Elizabeth was a longtime member of St. Henry Catholic Church where she served in many volunteer positions including Eucharistic Minister and choir member. Elizabeth enjoyed a long and active life. Some of her favorite pastimes included playing golf as a member of the Women's Golf League at Miamisburg Mound Golf Club, playing bridge, and knitting for her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial mass will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 N Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449, where family will receive friends one hour prior to the mass. An urn burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to the DCF-Michael Cleary Memorial Scholarship Fund (322 Walnut Street, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025). To send a special message to the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary