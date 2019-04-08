DENLINGER, Elizabeth "Betty" Age 87, passed peacefully Friday April 5, 2019 after an extended illness. Betty was preceded in death by her husband James Denlinger, Parents Russell and Mildred Campbell, Step mother Maxine Campbell, and two siblings Robert Campbell and Carolyn Gilliam (Campbell). Betty is survived by 3 sons and daughters-in-law, Dan Denlinger (Becky), Tim Denlinger (Marcia), and James Denlinger (Paula). 11 grandchildren Andy, Shawn, Chris Denlinger, Julie , Kevin, Jamie (Denlinger) Johnson, Skylar, Zachary, Lance, Adam, and Ava and 12 great grandchildren. Betty graduated from Waynesville high School in 1949 followed by Miami Jacobs Junior College in Legal Secretarial Services. A Charter member of Prince of Peace Church of the Brethren, Betty will always be remembered for her music ministry during those early years. A talent she developed during her youth when her family band, mother, sister and brother, performed at the VFW on Saturday nights. In the later years Betty played piano and organ for the Morrow Church of the Nazarene. Family will receive friends Wednesday April 10, from 9:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 10 AM at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens,1639 E. Lyle 5 Points Rd., Centerville. For those wishing condolences may be left at SchlientzandMoore.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary