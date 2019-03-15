Home

Blessing Funeral Homes - Tipp City
11900 N. Dixie Drive
Tipp City, OH 45371
937-667-5554
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Blessing Funeral Homes - Tipp City
11900 N. Dixie Drive
Tipp City, OH 45371
Elizabeth DICKERSON


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth DICKERSON Obituary
DICKERSON, Elizabeth Ruth "Betty" Age 98 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Stonespring of Vandalia. She was born in Columbus Grove, Ohio on September 24, 1920, the daughter of Albert Christian & Sarah Elizabeth (Weida) Schumacher. She retired from Vandalia Butler Schools as the Supervisor of Libraries. She was a member of the Dayton Music Club where she was a past president and was a member of the Delta Omicron Music Fraternity. She is survived by her children John H. (Nina) Dickerson, William A. (Nancy) Dickerson and Elizabeth A. (Richard) Gordon; grandchildren Phil Dickerson, Michael Dickerson, Christina Dickerson, Lizzie Q. Davis, Josef Gordon and Sarah Z. Gordon; great grandchildren Liam Dickerson, Trevor Dickerson, Iris Dickerson, Michael Warren, Olivia Davis, Elsie Davis, Eleanor Davis, Emily Gordon and Maggie Gordon; brother Owen J. (Reva) Schumacher; 6 nephews and a cousin Genevieve Korte. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Joseph W. Dickerson, grandson Joseph Dickerson, brother Mark Schumacher, and sister Janet O'Brien. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the BLESSING-ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City with Chaplain David Rusk officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Contributions may be made in Betty's memory to the Dayton Music Club Scholarship Fund, 1733 Bayberry Dr. S., Miamisburg, Ohio 45342. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2019
