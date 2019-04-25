ELEY, Elizabeth May Age 83 of Vandalia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Born in Beattie, Kansas, December 11, 1935, Elizabeth was a Loving Mother and Grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, and The Ohio State sports. Her final months were spent at Englewood Health and Rehabilitation where she was blessed by many friendships with caring staff and residents. Elizabeth will be remembered by her family for her amazing holiday celebrations culminating in the preparation and consumption of the finest variety of homemade pies. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Glen E. Eley of 47 years, and her parents LeeRoy and Mertle Jones of Beattie, Kansas. She is survived by her two sons Mark (wife Lisa) and Scott (wife Leslie), her loving sister, Jeanie Thomas (son Doug) and four Grandchildren: Barry (wife Aubrey), Jason, Emerson, and Grace. Her family would like to express their appreciation for the kind and loving friendships shared by her neighbors on Ronald Street in Vandalia, the staff at Englewood Health and Rehabilitation and Ohio's Hospice. Visitation will be Monday, April 29 from 12:30 to 1:30 at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, OH. Expressions of Sympathy can be made to the Fellowship Baptist Church, 1475 Ronald Street, Vandalia, OH., 45377. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary