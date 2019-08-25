|
|
GARRETT, Elizabeth Age 90, of Dayton, passed away, Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was born April 21, 1929 in Grayhawk, Kentucky to the late William Delbert and Dalia (Tussey) Adkins. Elizabeth came to the Dayton area when she was 13 years old. At that time she worked in a factory making boxes for weaponry during WWII. In her later years she owned and operated the 35 West Motel for 42 years. She was also the former owner of Mills House Flowers and Bank Street Bingo. In her free time Elizabeth enjoyed quilting, crafts, cooking, fishing, playing bingo and poker. Elizabeth loved her family and would help anyone who needed it. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Hazel Johnson and Bonnie Walton, brothers, Harvey Adkins, James Adkins, Charlie Maupin, Richard Adkins, and ex-husband, Carmel Bryant. Elizabeth is survived by her daughters; Yvonne Steele, Kim Saad, sons; Bill (Cathy) Bryant, and Frank (Nancy) Bryant; grandchildren, Jesse Smith, Emily (James)Smith, Allison (Adam)Dietz, Caleb (Nadine) Bryant, Sarah Bryant, Michael (Mandy) Saad, Matthew Saad, Andy Edwards; great grandchildren, Bradley, Nicholas and Miranda Smith, Arlo and Grace Smith, Dean Gisewite, Penny Dietz, and Ian Bryant. She is also survived by her sisters, Eliza Ricks, and Charlotte Sterzenbach; brother, Joe Adkins; good friend, Clifford James and numerous nieces and nephews. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to in Elizabeth's name. A special message may be left for her family at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019