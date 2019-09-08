Home

Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 893-2793
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
Elizabeth GRATHWOHL


1929 - 2019
Elizabeth GRATHWOHL Obituary
GRATHWOHL, Elizabeth "Betty Jayne" Age 90 of Fairfield passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at West Chester Hospital. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on April 8, 1929, the daughter of Charles Raymond and Lillian (Pickrell) Pabst and was a 1947 graduate of Hamilton High School. On October 16, 1948, in Hamilton she married Vernon Grathwohl and he preceded her in death on October 23, 1988. Mrs. Grathwohl worked at Ohio Hamilton Casualty, did modeling in Cincinnati, worked at Pogues Department Store, and L. S. Ayres. Betty was a member of the Young Matrons Society of Hamilton. Survivors include two children, Terry L. Grathwohl and Linda Brashear (Mark Stebbins); brother-in-law, David (Louise) Grathwohl; sister-in-law, Shirley Grathwohl; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and an abundance of friends. Besides her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her in-laws, Edward and May Grathwohl. Funeral services will be held at 1pm Wednesday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 6-8pm Tuesday in the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd, Hamilton, OH 45011 or the , 644 Linn St. Suite 1026 Cincinnati, Ohio 45203. Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 8, 2019
