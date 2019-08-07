|
GRIFFITH, Elizabeth Jean "Betty" Age 85, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019. She was born in Bracken County, KY to the late John and Teresa Walch. After completing her education she came to Dayton to create a home. Betty enjoyed country music and spending time with her family. She retired from First National Bank after many years of service. Betty was loving, caring, and compassionate mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and dear friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her grandson, Kent Griffith. Betty leaves to cherish her memory, son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Mary Griffith; grandson, Kyle Griffith; brother, Ron (Joan) Walch; niece and nephew, Shannon and Brent; and many dear friends from The Cottages of Clayton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 9:30am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (2268 Smithville Road). Visitation for one hour prior (8:30am - 9:30am). Burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's honor to Dayton Children's Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 7, 2019