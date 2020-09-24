1/1
Elizabeth HESS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HESS, Elizabeth Irene Elizabeth Irene Hess, 91, of Springfield, passed away September 21, 2020, in Miami Valley Hospital South. She was born February 18, 1929, in Clark County, Ohio, the daughter of Shirl Smith Holland and Alice Edna (Wogoman) Holland. Mrs. Hess was a member of the Maiden Lane Church of God. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting and spending time with her loving family. Elizabeth had been employed at Crowell Collier and Readmore. Survivors include two step-daughters, Bonnie Goodson and Karen Gould; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Lois Manning; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Jay Hess; two sons, Ron Hess and Ed Hess; three brothers, Robert, Junior and Jim Holland; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM on Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Jeremy Lynn officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Please wear a mask. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved