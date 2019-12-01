|
HOLICK, Elizabeth "Aunt Betty" 87, of Huber Heights, entered into eternal rest on November 14, 2019. Elizabeth was born on October 23, 1932 to the late Paul and Elizabeth (Rutkowski) Holick in Blaine, OH. She moved to Dayton in 1944 with her mother and siblings after her father was killed in a mining accident. She was a 1950 graduate of Kiser High School and was hired by the General Motors Frigidaire Division soon afterwards. She enjoyed the various administrative duties that she was assigned over the years and retired after 40 years of loyal service with General Motors. Elizabeth enjoyed classical music, dancing, and occasionally played golf in her younger years. In 1957, as a young woman, Elizabeth was confirmed at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Dayton. She remained a faithful member of that church for over 60 years. Aunt Betty was a loving aunt and cornerstone of the family. Her generosity flowed throughout the family, and she was an important part of everyone's circle of life. She was a caring daughter, sister, Godmother to many of the family's children and aunt to all. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Siblings, Mary Bruno, Paul Hoholick, Josephine Jones, George Bednarczk and Joseph Bednarczk; and Nephew, Vincent Bruno. Elizabeth will be missed by her loving Sister-in-law, Barbara Hoholick and her Nieces & Nephews and their (spouses), Gabriel (Martha) Bruno, Mary (Jerry) Peck, Paula Veta, Marcus (Carrie) Hoholick, Elizabeth Fikes, Paul (Cheryl) Bruno, and Diane Bednarczk Capparelli; Great Nieces & Nephews, Thomas (Mary Beth) Bruno, Anna (Matthew) Nytes, Nicholas (Kristina) Bruno, Alan Reed, Katie (Aaron) Hollopeter, Griffin Hoholick, Seth Hoholick, Julie Veta, Amanda Veta, Tony Veta, Bryan Bruno and Brad (Melissa) Bruno; Great Great Nieces & Nephews, Baylee, Mary, Savannah, Brianna, Coralee and Damien and Kyla; Dedicated & Loving Caretaker, Heidi Peck; and many other loving family & friends. A Special Thanks to Crossroads Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Crossroads Hospice, www.Crossroadshospice.com, who supported the family with excellent and compassionate care. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 5 to 8 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd. Dayton). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, 12 pm at Our Lady of the Rosary (22 Notre Dame Ave, Dayton). Interment immediately after at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. To share a memory of Betty or leave a special message for her family, please click the Share Memories button above.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019