HOLICK, Elizabeth "Aunt Betty" 87, of Huber Heights, entered into eternal rest on November 14, 2019. Elizabeth was born on October 23, 1932 to the late Paul and Elizabeth (Rutkowski) Holick in Blaine, OH. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 5 to 8 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd. Dayton). THERE HAS BEEN A TIME CHANGE FOR MASS FROM ORIGINAL SUBMISSION-PLEASE BE ADVISED OF THE FOLLOWING: Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, 1:30 pm at Our Lady of the Rosary (22 Notre Dame Ave, Dayton). Interment immediately after at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. Full obituary online at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019