Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of the Rosary
22 Notre Dame Ave
Dayton, OH
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Dayton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth HOLICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth HOLICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth HOLICK Obituary
HOLICK, Elizabeth "Aunt Betty" 87, of Huber Heights, entered into eternal rest on November 14, 2019. Elizabeth was born on October 23, 1932 to the late Paul and Elizabeth (Rutkowski) Holick in Blaine, OH. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 5 to 8 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd. Dayton). THERE HAS BEEN A TIME CHANGE FOR MASS FROM ORIGINAL SUBMISSION-PLEASE BE ADVISED OF THE FOLLOWING: Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, 1:30 pm at Our Lady of the Rosary (22 Notre Dame Ave, Dayton). Interment immediately after at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. Full obituary online at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -