HUFF (Browne), Elizabeth Lincoln "Betsy" Passed away Nov. 12, 2019. Born Oct. 19, 1922 in Boston, Mass. Preceded in death by husband Alfred J. Huff, daughter Susan Huff Parks, parents Charles & Charlotte Browne, sisters Ida Akerland, Florence Bowlby, Natalie Hime, & Phyllis Richey. Survived by granddaughters Sierra & Tashina Levy, great grandson Bradley Sampson, & sisters Barbara Dillon & Claire Bohachek. She was loved by all. Graduated from Patterson Co-op in 1941. Joined the Navy WAVES in 1942, rising to Pharmacist Mate 2nd Class. While stationed at Pearl Harbor, worked in sick bay caring for soldiers returning from Iwo Jima. Graduated from Miami Jacobs Bus. College, then began a 36-year career with the USPS. Served many years on the Postal Workers Credit Union Bd. of Directors, including as Chairwoman. That volunteer attitude, along with her boundless energy & outgoing personality, served her & the community well in many volunteer activities, including 11 years as a Girl Scout leader, many years in the PTA at Stivers High School, & a deep commitment to the East Dayton Twin Towers Neighborhood Watch. Served through the night working 34 annual Muscular Dystrophy Association Labor Day Jerry Lewis Telethons. Though better at dancing, would break out in song at the slightest provocation & had a story or a song for any topic. Every group she joined benefited from her long-term commitment, cheerful perspective, & caring touch. Attracting a large, diverse group of family, friends, & colleagues, her tireless involvement & bubbly personality brightened everyone's day. She never met a stranger & to those that knew her best she was "Momma Huff," a mother to most she met. Betsy travelled prolifically, volunteering & visiting family & friends across the country. On her last trip to DC, was honored at a Huff-family Navy Retirement Ceremony. Always serving, even in death, she donated her body to science. Celebration of life to be held after the Holidays, date TBA. Betsy will be greatly missed!
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 28, 2019