JONES, Elizabeth Age 98 of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Maria Joseph Nursing & Rehab Center. Wife of Whittie Jones for 64 years and mother of Carolyn Jones, Elizabeth's passion was working in the church. Mrs. Jones was the primary dept. Sunday school superintendent, a Stewardess for 50+ yrs., worked with the culinary and formed the Vogue Sewing Club. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, 11:00 AM at Greater Allen AME Church, 1620 W 5th St, Dayton OH 45402, Reverend Elmer S. Martin, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends Monday at the church beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W Third St. www.loritts-neilson.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019