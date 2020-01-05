|
KUHN (Raup), Elizabeth "Libby" Libby Kuhn passed away in Chicago on November 12, 2019 following complications from a bad fall. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Edward Adolph Kuhn, her parents George Stanley and Ada Bryant Raup and her brother and sister-in-law, George Bryant and Elizabeth Hart Raup. She is survived by her nieces Sarah Raup (Mark) Johnson, Katherine Raup (David) O'Connell, and Janet Raup (Robert) Gross and their children: Elizabeth and Virginia Johnson; Caroline O'Connell Mitchell (Alex), Daniel O'Connell, and Robert O'Connell; and Charlotte Gross as well as nephew, Jay Kuhn and niece, Pamela (John) Lent and their children Charles (McRae) and William Lent. Libby was born and raised in Springfield, Ohio. After graduating from Springfield High School in 1946, she attended MacMurray College and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1950. After graduating, she moved to Chicago with friends, where she worked as an editor at the American Medical Association until moving to New York City in 1960. In New York she quickly found a position with the United Nations and worked in the Public Information Division of UNICEF for 17 years. She and Edward, whom she had met during her time in Chicago, had kept in touch and commenced a long-distance romance in 1975, marrying in 1976. In 1977, Libby rejoined Edward in Chicago. They enjoyed visiting family, traveling in the USA and abroad, and spending summers entertaining at the Kuhn family cottage on Pistakee Lake near McHenry, Illinois. After Edward's death in 2004, Libby further developed her interests and robust friendships. Despite painful osteoporosis in her later years, she kept her mind and body active with the help friends, neighbors and staff at her condo building and the Lifelong Learning Programs through Fourth Presbyterian Church. She especially enjoyed water aerobics at the Condo building and Tai Chi classes and many afternoon concerts at Fourth Presbyterian. Libby was an independent woman, and at the same time she was a wonderful aunt and friend who was supportive, loving, and interested in all of our varied activities and families. She leaves a tremendous void in the lives of many. Memorial Service will be held at Fourth Presbyterian Church, 126 E. Chestnut St., Chicago, IL on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers memorial contribution to Fourth Presbyterian Church appreciated. Info 773-561-6874 or www.drakeandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 5, 2020