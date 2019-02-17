Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
LOTTON, Elizabeth B. 93, of Springfield passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born November 5, 1925 in Lakewood, Ohio, the daughter of the late Rayner D. and Jane P. (Beckwith) Eyler. She attended Christ Episcopal Church. Survivors include one daughter, Victoria A. Jenkins; two sons, Rayner (Jane) Lotton and James (Rachel) Lotton; three granddaughters, Laura McFarland, Amanda (Michael) Gahn and Grace Lotton; four grandsons, Emmett (Rhiannon) Lotton, Andrew (Eunji) Lotton, Nathan (Yuko) Lotton and Griffin Lotton and seven great-grandchildren, Kaelyn, Lukas, Niklaus, Gavin, Brayden, Mason and William. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd "Beck" Lotton. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 12-1 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Services will begin at 1 pm in the funeral home with Pastor John McLeod officiating. A private burial will be held for the family at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 409 E High St, Springfield, OH 45505 or Clark County Literacy Coalition, 137 E High St, Springfield, OH 45502. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 17, 2019
