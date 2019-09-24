|
|
MACLEAN, Elizabeth M. 80, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in her home. She was born December 27, 1938 in Beavertown, Ohio the daughter of James and Dorothy (Dunn) Miller. Beth was a registered nurse and teacher at the University of Cincinnati. As an activist and deeply involved community member, she was a member of the Junior Service League, the Clark County Medical Auxiliary and was vital part of the Clark County 4-H Saddle Clubs. Beth was an athlete and equestrian. She loved playing tennis and took on the challenge of the horse show ring when many would be retiring their spurs. She was also an avid bridge player and will be remembered dearly by her bridge groups. A world traveler, Beth walked on the soil of six of the seven continents. Beth was known as Sunshine to her beloved granddaughters, with whom she shared her love of theater and music. Survivors include her three children and spouses, Doug (Terrance McNicholas) MacLean, Chicago, IL, Ann-Beth (Roger) Ward, Springfield, OH and Katie (Joe Stedman) MacLean, Columbus, OH; two grandchildren, Rachel and Emma Ward; one brother, Ted (Patty) Miller, Virginia and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a sister, Jacqueline Smith. Her memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, starting at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Clark County Animal Welfare League or .
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 24, 2019