MARINELLA, Elizabeth Jane "Bette" Went home peacefully to be with her Savior on Tuesday, November 12 at the age of 100. She was born on June 3, 1919 in Ashtabula, Ohio to Frank Ward Chapman and Elvira Marie (Rintala) Chapman. Bette graduated from Ashtabula High School and later attended laboratory technician school and nurses training. During the post-war years, she selflessly raised three children despite limited resources. Bette always worked hard at many jobs to provide for her family, while never complaining. After having raised three children, she again became a mother at age 48! She then settled in Wadsworth, Ohio for the latter part of her life, which she considered her home, before moving to Kettering several years ago. Preceded in death by her parents, her sister Madeline Lawrence, her late husband Eugene Marinella, and an infant son, Bette is survived by her loving children Sharon Stevens (David) of Brighton, Michigan; Jane Millard (John) of Medina, Ohio; John Hickernell (Karen) of Orville, Ohio; and Dr. Mark Marinella (Fiance Lana Tobin) of Kettering. Also survived by grandchildren Scott Meredith (Denver), Amy Meredith (Dallas), Todd Meredith (Brighton, Michigan), John Millard (Seven Hills, Ohio), Chris Millard (Avon, Ohio), Elise Marinella (Kettering), and Lauren Marinella (Kettering); great-grandchildren Madison, Abby, Joel, Amelia and Whitacre Meredith; Chloe, Jacob, Matthew, Laruen, Ava, Ryan Millard, and Laynie Powell; niece Dianne Perrone (Phoenix), and nephew Edward Lawrence (Long Island) and "baby dog", Oreo. Bette lived her faith and walked intimately with Christ for many years, who became her "eyes" after she went blind. She made several friends at Fairhaven Church over the years and was a beloved resident at Oak Creek Terrace the last three years. The family appreciates the excellent care provided by Oak Creek Terrace staff. Her roommate Evelyn Bigler became an "adopted" family member and grandmother figure to Elise and Lauren. A celebration of Bette's life will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Schwalm Chapel at Fairhaven Church, 677 Whipp Road, Centerville, with Reverend David Ringhiser officiating. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 12-1 p.m. at the church. Bette had a heart for the poor and homeless and donations may be made to Haven of Rest Ministries, Akron, Ohio in her name. Psalm 116:15. To leave a memory, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019