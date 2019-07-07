MIRAS, Elizabeth A. Elizabeth "Beth" Ann Miras passed away on June 28, 2019 at UNC Memorial Hospital in Chapel Hill, NC. Visitation will be held at St. Charles Borromeo in Kettering, OH at from 0930 to 1030 followed by a Catholic mass at 1030 on July 13, 2019. There will be a reception following at The Presidential Banquet Center in Kettering. Beth is preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Barbara Wannemacher of Kettering, OH. Beth graduated from Fairmont West High School in 1981. After graduation she attended Sinclair Community College for two years before leaving to start a family. She worked in shipping and receiving for more than 30 years, most notably Bed, Bath, and Beyond for 17 of those years. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, John R. Miras Jr., her son John R. Miras III and daughters Heather Guidry (Michael) and Kathryn Santos (Erick), her grandchildren Brooklyn, Colette, and Gabriel, and her siblings Martin, Paul, Christine, Michael, James, and Monte. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the at or the Autism Society at autism-society.org. Online condolences may be left at fayettevillecremationservices.com. Arrangements by Fayetteville Cremation Services. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 7, 2019