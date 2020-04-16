Home

MOLES, Elizabeth "Betty" Age 81, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Atrium Medical Center. Betty was born July 29, 1938 to John Harold and Wilma Genevieve (Haigh) McKenzie in Highland County, OH. Betty was a graduate of Belfast High School and Wilmington College. She taught 5th grade at Lincoln School, was a homemaker and later obtained her CDL license to drive the family semi with her husband Bill. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, and a member of Mary Deborah Women's Circle. Betty is survived by her sons, Michael (Jenifer) Moles and John (Cathy) Moles; grandchildren, Chad Moles, Mikayla Moles, and Brett Moles; Numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Moles; parents; sisters, Wilma Martin, Ann McKenzie, and Mary Ellen McKenzie. A private graveside service will be held at Woodside Cemetery with Reverend John Wagner officiating. A Celebration of Life Service for family and friends will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church Mary Deborah Women's Circle, 120 South Broad Street, Middletown, OH 45044 in Betty's memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 16, 2020
