MUSIC, Elizabeth S. "Liz" Age 79 of Englewood, passed away on March 29, 2019. She was a member of Fairview Church of the Brethren, and would listen to church services on the radio when they couldn't make it to church. She and her husband Marvin were in the Coca Cola Club, she loved to decorate for Christmas and work in the garden and traveling. Liz loved classic country music and listening to Real Roots Radio. Liz was very close with her family and they meant the world to her; she enjoyed getting everyone together and preparing the meals for the holidays. She also had a very close relationship with her siblings and looked forward to attending annual family reunions with everyone. Elizabeth is survived by her husband: Marvin E. Music, daughter: Marti (Larry) Smallwood, brother: Paul (Judy) Scowden, sisters: Nancy (Carlos) Herman, Brenda (Wayne) Williams, brothers-in-law: Jim Leyes, Robert Gibbs, grandchildren: Jackie (Shane) Eaton, Brett Fields, Sarah (Jordon) Dillon, Justin (Ashlynn) Smallwood, great-grandson: Logan, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Paul and Minnie (Brown) Scowden, sisters: Carol Leyes, Wanda Gibbs. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Mark Ballard officiating. Interment will follow the service at Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Pink Ribbon Girls. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com