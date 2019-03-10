NACE, Elizabeth Louise Age 76, of Kettering, passed away at her home on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Richard Nace; parents, Henry and Genevive Gierek and sister, Maryanne Roush. She is survived by her son, Christopher (Lisa) Nace; daughters, Jean (James) Mills and Paula (Dwayne) Lee; brothers-in-law, John (Lisa) Nace and Michael (Judy) Nace; grandchildren, Jensen Lee and Chad Nace; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Elizabeth loved playing bingo and cards, dancing with her husband and having movie marathons with her daughters. She also loved cuddling, sitting on her front porch and enjoying nature with her Yorkie, Dolly. Visitation will take place from 5-7pm on Tues., March 12th, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Funeral service will take place at 10am on Wed., March 13th, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Bobbie Predmore officiating and burial to immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, OH. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary