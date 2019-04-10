NEIN, Elizabeth Watkins "Betty" Beloved wife of Raymond Warren Nein who preceded her in death, adored mother to David and Sandra, Nancy, Lisbeth and Michael Doebereiner, Todd and Margaret, cherished MeMe to Christin Nein, Madeleine Nein and Shannon O'Toole, went home to God on April 7, 2019. Born to Fred and Nanny (Brown) Watkins on July 8, 1928, in Birmingham, Alabama, Betty moved to Ohio when she was 6 years old. Betty follows her parents, sisters Zella Keene, Ann Gross and Edna McClurkin and brothers Bill and Fred Fountain to heaven. Betty is survived by countless nieces and nephews and special friends who will miss her loving heart and wonderful smile. Betty was called by God to practice hospitality she welcomed people into her home, to her table and into her heart. Betty was a longtime member of Montgomery Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon. On Saturday, April 13, at 11:30 am, a Memorial Service will be held at Montgomery Presbyterian Church, 9994 Zig Zag Road, Cincinnati, OH, 45242, with visitation beginning at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Operation GiveBack, 10891 Millington Court, Blue Ash, Ohio 45242 www.ogiveback.com. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes Serving the family www.mrfh.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary